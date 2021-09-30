No funding for new initiatives could see a cut in officers, police body warns

A lack of funding for new policing initiatives could see a cut in officers, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has warned.

In the coming years, legislative changes will create a need for greater funding for police, with the new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, new drug driving legislation, changes to the age of criminal responsibility and the ongoing transfer of post-mortem toxicology services to move from Glasgow University to a specially built SPA laboratory, for which the Scottish Government has already provided £6 million of funding.

Ministers have previously pledged to keep the policing budget at least the same in real terms, meaning issues like inflation will be accounted for.

At a meeting of the SPA board, the body’s chief financial officer raised the alarm over ongoing officer numbers if these changes are not fully funded by the Scottish Government.

Presenting the body’s five-year financial strategy, James Gray said: “If other developments are not to be funded, then we would have to reiterate the plan, and with the requirement for us to have a balanced budget that would mean that the savings requirement would increase.

“At the moment, where we’ve got non-pay pressures, we think that the fleet and the estate savings will cover those and no more.

“So, again, we get back into the territory of looking at the workforce.

“The current assumption is that the real terms protection funding will be such as to meet the pay pressures, which means the workforce can be protected.

“If that doesn’t transpire then we’ll need an updated version of the financial plan that then starts to look again at the size of the workforce in order to make sure we can live within our means.”

Last year, plans to reduce the workforce by 750 officers were scrapped over fears surrounding Brexit.

Mr Gray went on to say that, if capital spending, which covers things like police stations and vehicles, remains the same over the next five years, policing will face a £218 million shortfall behind the required £466 million.

“That’s significant, and it would have a big impact,” he said.

If the funding is not forthcoming, just 40% of the current Police Scotland fleet would be replaced with electric vehicles, despite plans for a full overhaul in the next decade, Mr Gray said.

“There’s real consequences behind a shortfall,” he said.

But the service could make up between £80 million and £100 million in disposals of assets over the next ten years.