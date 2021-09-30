I want to see social care services restored as soon as possible – Sturgeon

The Scottish Government wants to see social care services in Glasgow resume as quickly as possible, Nicola Sturgeon said after staff shortages forced day care provision to be temporarily suspended.

The First Minister said she recognises that the pause in services will be of “profound concern” to users.

She said the Government is working to increase the size of the workforce in the social care sector.

Last week, Glasgow’s health and social care partnership announced it was cutting back day care services for older people amid staffing pressure on care homes.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Pam Duncan-Glancy said there is a ‘crisis’ in social care (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Glasgow City Council last week took the operational decision to suspend day care services on the basis of mounting staffing pressures in what has been described as a critical shortage of care workers, a shortage I as a care user am acutely aware of.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy urged the First Minister to deal with the “crisis” in social care recruitment and tackle “grossly unfair” pay in the sector.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government is working with all local councils to encourage take-up of vacant social care posts.

She said: “This will be of profound concern to anybody who is affected by this temporary suspension of services and everybody wants to see them reinstated as quickly as possible.

“I don’t want to get back into exchanges that we’ve had earlier on about Brexit.

“But what I would say is we are facing a shortage of labour in this country that is affecting, as we see right now, haulage companies and many aspects of the private sector.

“But we also have to recognise that this is affecting our health and care sector, too.”