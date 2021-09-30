Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS staff working beyond contracted hours to keep services afloat, union warns

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 8:05 pm
Unison has warned of high staff turnover in the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS staff are working “way beyond” their contracted hours and are struggling to provide quality services, a union has said.

Unison has written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to raise a number of concerns around staff welfare.

These include high staff turnover, the availability of meal breaks and workers feeling exhausted at the end of the day.

The union is seeking a meeting with Mr Yousaf to discuss the issues.

Willie Duffy, Unison Scotland’s head of health, said: “The current and constant demands on staff are taking their toll and staff are struggling to continue to provide safe and quality services.

“We are finding that staff are unable to take their meal breaks on a regular basis.

“They are working way beyond their contracted hours and working overtime shifts to keep services afloat.

“The NHS family have given everything over the past few years to ensure the best level of patient care possible.

“But this is unsustainable in the longer term and something has to give to allow staff to be able to function without the pressures that they are currently under.

“Action must be taken to support staff as many are burnt out and this cannot continue.

“We have reports from across Scotland of staff worried about how much longer they can keep providing the very best levels of care.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the additional pressure NHS staff are facing as they work tirelessly to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and safe patient care – and we are in daily contact with boards facing the greatest challenges and are monitoring the situation closely.

“Although pressures directly related to Covid have eased over recent months, as restrictions relax we have seen a rise in non-Covid attendances and admissions.

“We are delivering record funding of more than £16 billion in 2021-22 to support NHS Scotland and staff through the most challenging period in history and we have had multiple meetings with trades unions, including Unison, representatives this week alone.

“The Cabinet Secretary would be happy to meet Unison. We will respond directly to the letter when it is received.”

