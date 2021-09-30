Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Universal Credit uplift has ‘run its course’, says Scottish Secretary

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:59 pm
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack was asked about the planned end of the Universal Cridit uplift (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has defended the decision to end the £20 Universal Credit uplift, suggesting the support has “run its course”.

Mr Jack stressed the increase was only ever intended to be temporary and he argued the UK Government is “reapplying the funds” in an attempt to get more people into work.

He said the reduction – due to happen next month – “is not a cut” and ministers at Westminster believe the money will be more effectively used for employment and retraining schemes.

He also welcomed a new £500 million fund for grants to help the poorest households, despite First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it “will in no way compensate” for the £6 billion saving made by ending the Universal Credit uplift.

Speaking during a visit to the Leith Collective shop in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal, Mr Jack told the PA news agency: “The Universal Credit uplift was a temporary measure to support people through the pandemic, and that has now run its course.

“But we still believe that the best way out of poverty is work, and that’s why we have the plan for jobs, we have the Kickstart Scheme for the young coming into their first jobs. and we have the system in place for the over-50s for retraining and skilling them.

“It was a pandemic response, and it was a temporary response and everyone knew that.

“But we are now committing other money and – to recognise that there are people who will need extra support – we’ve got a new scheme out today for homes that need specific support, and that fund is £500 million pounds – £41 million of which will come to Scotland.”

Asked whether he believes financial pressures families experienced during the pandemic have eased, Mr Jack said: “They haven’t gone, we know they haven’t gone, but what we’re saying is there are a lot of job opportunities out there and we are putting money into retraining people, reskilling people and creating different opportunities for them.

“We want to create high wages and a high-skill economy, that’s where everyone prospers and has better livelihoods, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve with this.”

As for people on the benefit who are already employed, Mr Jack said he wants people “further into work”, with more hours and shifts.

Following the announcement of new funding for the poorest people, Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “The cut to Universal Credit will take £6 billion from the pockets of the lowest income families – putting back just £500 million will in no way compensate for the devastation of that.”

On the eve of the furlough scheme coming to an end, Mr Jack also said that policy had been “fantastically successful”.

He added: “In Scotland it has protected nigh on a million jobs and it’s kept money in people’s bank accounts, and that will allow the economy to reinflate very quickly.”

