Universal Credit uplift has ‘run its course’, says Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has defended the decision to end the £20 Universal Credit uplift, suggesting the support has “run its course”.

Mr Jack stressed the increase was only ever intended to be temporary and he argued the UK Government is “reapplying the funds” in an attempt to get more people into work.

He said the reduction – due to happen next month – “is not a cut” and ministers at Westminster believe the money will be more effectively used for employment and retraining schemes.

He also welcomed a new £500 million fund for grants to help the poorest households, despite First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying it “will in no way compensate” for the £6 billion saving made by ending the Universal Credit uplift.

Speaking during a visit to the Leith Collective shop in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal, Mr Jack told the PA news agency: “The Universal Credit uplift was a temporary measure to support people through the pandemic, and that has now run its course.

“But we still believe that the best way out of poverty is work, and that’s why we have the plan for jobs, we have the Kickstart Scheme for the young coming into their first jobs. and we have the system in place for the over-50s for retraining and skilling them.

“It was a pandemic response, and it was a temporary response and everyone knew that.

“But we are now committing other money and – to recognise that there are people who will need extra support – we’ve got a new scheme out today for homes that need specific support, and that fund is £500 million pounds – £41 million of which will come to Scotland.”

Asked whether he believes financial pressures families experienced during the pandemic have eased, Mr Jack said: “They haven’t gone, we know they haven’t gone, but what we’re saying is there are a lot of job opportunities out there and we are putting money into retraining people, reskilling people and creating different opportunities for them.

“We want to create high wages and a high-skill economy, that’s where everyone prospers and has better livelihoods, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve with this.”

As for people on the benefit who are already employed, Mr Jack said he wants people “further into work”, with more hours and shifts.

Following the announcement of new funding for the poorest people, Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “The cut to Universal Credit will take £6 billion from the pockets of the lowest income families – putting back just £500 million will in no way compensate for the devastation of that.”

On the eve of the furlough scheme coming to an end, Mr Jack also said that policy had been “fantastically successful”.

He added: “In Scotland it has protected nigh on a million jobs and it’s kept money in people’s bank accounts, and that will allow the economy to reinflate very quickly.”