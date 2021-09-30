Teaching unions declare formal dispute over pay offer

Teaching unions have declared a formal dispute with the Scottish Government and local councils after rejecting a pay offer.

The EIS and three other unions, who make up the teachers’ side of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), rejected a 1.22% pay rise earlier this year, saying it was below inflation and a real terms cut.

Union officials claim Cosla and the Scottish Government have failed to respond with an improved offer.

They say there is growing frustration within the profession as teachers feel they are under-valued.

Union submitted their pay claim in December last year.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “It is completely unacceptable that nine months after our pay claim was submitted, Scotland’s local authorities and the Scottish Government have failed to respond with a reasonable pay settlement to Scotland’s teachers.

“The process has dragged on but, with no improved offer having been made, we have now been forced into this dispute.

“Teachers want to focus their energies on supporting education recovery for their students, but anger and frustration is growing over what is seen as a devaluing of the profession.”

A Cosla spokesman said: “We remain in constructive negotiations, talks continue.”

Responding to the dispute, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will continue to play our part, positively and constructively, on pay negotiations.”