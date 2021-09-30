Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unelected Conservative donor appointed to Scotland Office

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 6:05 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 11:06 pm
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay branded the appointment of Malcolm Offord a ‘disgrace’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay branded the appointment of Malcolm Offord a 'disgrace' (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A Conservative candidate who failed to win election to Holyrood in May is to be made a minister in the UK Government.

Businessman Malcolm Offord, who has worked in financial services, and donated money to the Tory party, was announced as a new junior minister at the Scotland Office.

He will be given a peerage to allow him to take up the role.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the new minister has ‘a wealth of valuable business experience’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack welcomed the move, saying: “It’s great news that Malcolm Offord has been appointed as a UK Government minister for Scotland.

“At this critical time, as we recover from the pandemic, Mr Offord will bring to bear a wealth of valuable business experience.

“I very much look forward to working with Malcolm over the coming months and years, as we invest in Scotland to grow our economy and create jobs.”

However Green MSP Gillian Mackay said the appointment showed the “contempt the Prime Minister has for Scottish democracy”.

Mr Offord, who stood as a Conservative candidate for the Lothian region in May’s Holyrood election, failed to be elected.

She added it was a “disgrace” that an unelected Conservative donor had been appointed to the Government.

The Central Scotland MSP said: “It’s not often I agree with Boris Johnson, but his assessment of the Scottish Tory MP group as a crowd unfit for ministerial office is one I’m sure we can all support.

“However, his decision to appoint a Tory donor who was rejected by the Scottish electorate just a few months ago is a disgrace and sums up the contempt the Prime Minister has for Scottish democracy.”

The SNP condemned the “rampant cronyism” within the UK Tory Government following Mr Offord’s appointment.

The SNP’s shadow Cabinet Office spokesperson Stewart Hosie MP said: “There are already serious questions facing the Tories over the use of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money for vanity projects and Covid contracts, but to now hand out roles and peerages to party donors shows contempt for democracy.

“Boris Johnson has clearly failed to appoint someone within his own ranks and has now had to go searching for a financial associate to help counter the growing support for independence.

“The Prime Minister can try and run away from the idea of an independence referendum, but ultimately he cannot hide from democracy and from the cast-iron electoral mandate which exists.

“The reality is that Scotland is hugely vulnerable under Westminster control – with severe labour shortages, empty supermarket shelves, an ongoing fuel crisis, and rampant Tory cronyism engulfing Westminster.

“The people of Scotland have had enough of the sleaze at the heart of the UK Government. The only way we can protect Scotland from the sleaze and cronyism of the Tories is by becoming an independent country.”

