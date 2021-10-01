Another 34 coronavirus deaths and almost 2,700 new cases recorded

A further 34 coronavirus deaths and 2,693 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,648.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.2%, up from 6.7% the previous day, according to the figures published on Friday.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 983 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 998 the previous day, with 65 in intensive care, down nine.

So far 4,194,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,840,251 have had their second.

Meanwhile the Office for National Statistics estimates that around one in 55 people had Covid-19 in the week to September 25, down from one in 45 the previous week – which had been the highest level since estimates began for Scotland in October 2020.