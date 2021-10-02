Health boards reverse decision to end Covid vaccine drop-in clinics

Two of Scotland’s largest health boards have said they will continue their drop-in vaccine clinics, following criticism of the decision to end them.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said they will run further drop-in centres at various locations.

On Friday, both health boards had said that the clinics were coming to an end.

Opposition parties at Holyrood had called for the clinics to remain open, with Labour saying their closure was “extraordinary and dangerous”.

Increasing uptake of the jag was one of the key reasons for the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport system.

In response to demand , we are running drop-in vaccination clinics for 1st and 2nd doses this weekend. Info: https://t.co/xWaDpYeCBl. Drop-in clinics operate alongside appointment clinics and patients may have to queue. Please book your appointment online or call 0800 030 8013. — NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) October 2, 2021

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it would keep the sites open this weekend and further into October in response to demand from the public.

A spokesman for the health board said on Saturday: “In response to demand from the public, we are now running drop-in vaccination clinics for first and second doses this weekend at centres in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

“We are keen to make it as accessible as possible for people to receive their vaccinations. Our drop-in clinics will operate alongside our appointment clinics so patients should be aware they may have to queue.

“In addition to offering first, second and booster Covid-19 vaccinations, we are also delivering approximately 63,000 flu vaccinations per week to help ensure as many people as possible are protected in the run-up to winter.”

The public are still being asked to book vaccine appointments online or by telephone where possible.

NHS Lanarkshire confirmed on social media that its drop-in clinics would run during the weekend and into next week.