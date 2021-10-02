Funding for libraries down by fifth in a decade, Labour warn

Spending on library services in Scotland has fallen by almost a fifth over the past decade, Scottish Labour has found.

Annual expenditure on libraries by councils has decreased in nine of the last 10 years, falling from £134.6 million in 2010-11 to £91.8 million in 2019-20 — a drop of 19.6%.

The figures, provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice), suggest libraries would have received an additional £116.4 million over the decade if spending had remained at the 2010 level.

Adjusted for inflation, Scottish Labour say that the real terms figure is more than £220 million of cumulative spending cuts.

2010-11: £114.2 million

2011-12: £109.4 million

2012-13: £108.8 million

2013-14: £108.1 million

2014-15: £104.9 million

2015-16: £106.2 million

2016-17: £98.4 million

2017-18: £91.8 million

2018-19: £92.4 million

2019-20 £91.8 million

The party’s local government spokesman, Mark Griffin, said: “These figures lay bare the devastation the SNP has inflicted on communities.

“It is shameless for the First Minister to talk about her love of books while her government have decimated libraries across the country – including in her own back yard.

“Libraries are for everyone, but these cuts will hit hardest for children and the worst off.

“Community services have been cut to the bone as Councils desperately try to cope with the savage austerity inflicted by the SNP.

“The SNP must stop gutting local authorities and act now to save Scotland’s libraries.”