One new Covid death and 2,040 new cases confirmed in Scotland

One new coronavirus death and 2,040 new positive cases have been confirmed in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Figures for deaths at weekends are affected by the fact that most registry offices are closed.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures on Sunday show there have been 28,673 new tests, of which 7.7% were positive.

A total of 965 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 71 are in intensive care.

The daily figures also show 4,208,546 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccination and 3,845,180 have received their second dose.