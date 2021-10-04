Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Universal Credit cut is taking food out of children’s mouths, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 1:29 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 4:09 pm
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at Glasgow Queen Street Station on Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the “morally indefensible” cut to Universal Credit will take food out of the mouths of children.

The pandemic-induced uplift is to be scrapped this week, leaving those receiving the benefit with £20 less per week.

In response, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce on Monday at his party’s annual conference in Manchester a £500 million investment to help people into work.

Opponents have criticised the UK Government, with the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend.

Speaking during a visit to Glasgow’s Queen Street Station on Monday, the First Minister said: “This UK Government and the Chancellor, I don’t know if they think people are just daft and can have the wool so easily pulled over their eyes.

“The cut to Universal Credit, which is due to take effect later this week, will take £20 a week from the poorest families in the country, leave some parents unable to feed their children or heat their homes.

“That is a cut worth £6 billion across the UK – £6 billion being taken out of the pockets of the lowest income families across the country – and yet the Chancellor stands up and expects some thanks about an announcement of half a billion pounds. It in no way compensates for that morally indefensible cut to Universal Credit that he’s about to preside over.

“Over the weekend I and the first ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland came together, an unusual move for all of us, to join together as one to say to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor ‘do not make this cut, because you’re literally taking the food out of children’s mouths. It is unconscionable, it is indefensible and it will be a stain on your characters if this goes ahead’.”

In an interview with STV News, the Prime Minister said: “What we’re saying is that the way forward for this country is not to raise taxes and subsidise low pay and not to keep going with the massive £407 billion Covid package.

“The way forward is to support people. First of all we’ve got a £500 million hardship fund to support people who are on low incomes.

“Plus, what you’re seeing now is wages going up across the whole of the country.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused the First Minister of being “out of touch” with working families.

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
Douglas Ross has said the First Minister is ‘out of touch’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

During a fringe meeting at the Tory conference, Mr Ross said: “We are the party of working-class unionists in Scotland now because we represent their values.”

Responding to the Tory leader, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve just been re-elected as First Minister with a historically high share of the vote including in working class communities across Scotland, so perhaps let the facts and the reality speak for themselves.

“The shame of these Tories – they are about to take food out of the mouths of children in working class communities the length and breadth of Scotland, including in Douglas Ross’s own constituency, and they have the nerve to make comments like this.

“Maybe Douglas Ross would like to come with me and I’ll introduce him to some working class communities across the country and then he’ll see who’s in touch with them and who is horribly out touch with them, because the Tories, like him, are doing them so much damage every day right now.”

The Tory leader urged the First Minister to “name the time and place” for her proposed visit.

“I’ll go with Nicola Sturgeon to one of the working class communities devastated by the drug death crisis that has spiralled out of control on her watch,” he said.

“We could start with her own constituency, where she let a rehab centre close in 2019.”

He added: “I’m proud of my working class background and I’d never abandon the communities I grew up in the way that Nicola Sturgeon is doing.

“The Scottish Conservatives are building the real alternative to the SNP for working people across Scotland, who are appalled by the tragic loss of life to drugs in our communities.”

