Home Politics Scottish politics

Pupils offered online revision classes ahead of 2022 exams

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 1:23 pm
The Education Secretary said teachers would know how best to support pupils (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pupils will be offered online revision classes and targeted support ahead of the 2022 exam diet, ministers have said.

Headteachers will be able to refer those most impacted by Covid for special classes, the Scottish Government said.

Extra online revision sessions will be offered during evenings and at the Easter break.

The plans were set out in a written answer by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to a question in the Scottish Parliament.

Coronavirus led to the cancellation of traditional exams for the past two years, though the Government is working on the assumption that exams will go ahead in 2022.

In her written answer, Ms Somerville said: “Our approach empowers headteachers to decide how best to invest their allocation to best support their disadvantaged pupils, including those that will be preparing for SQA examinations in spring 2022.

“Teachers know their pupils best and will take cognisance of best practice to put in place supports that will allow learners to maximise their senior phase attainment in session 2021-22.”

The Scottish Government has also published a report on how it will help the education system recover following the pandemic.

Ministers say that so far £450 million extra funding has been provided over the last two years to help education, including £240 million on recruiting extra staff and helping teachers.

Around 3,500 teachers and 500 classroom assistants are expected to be recruited over the next five years.

Pupils will also be guaranteed access to mental health support in schools, including counselling sessions.

