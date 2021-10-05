Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross asks for ‘time and place’ for Sturgeon visit

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 1:58 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 6:49 pm
Douglas Ross accepted the invitation extended by the First Minister (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has accepted an invitation from the First Minister for a visit to Glasgow – but has insisted it be to an area blighted by drugs.

Nicola Sturgeon – in response to Mr Ross claiming she was “detached from working class communities” – invited the Tory leader to come to an area which would be hard hit by the £20 cut in Universal Credit, due to come into force this week.

He accepted the invitation, but in a letter to the First Minister sought to shift the focus onto the ongoing drug death crisis.

In 2020, 1,339 people died from drugs – continuing an upward trajectory in recent years and setting a new record – prompting newly appointed drugs minister Angela Constance to describe the figures as Scotland’s “national shame”.

Speaking at the official opening of the newly refurbished Queen Street Station in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “The shame of these Tories – they are about to take food out of the mouths of children in working class communities the length and breadth of Scotland, including in Douglas Ross’s own constituency, and they have the nerve to make comments like this.

“Maybe Douglas Ross would like to come with me and I’ll introduce him to some working class communities across the country and then he’ll see who’s in touch with them and who is horribly out touch with them, because the Tories, like him, are doing them so much damage every day right now.”

In a letter on Monday, Mr Ross said: “I write in relation to your comments earlier today regarding you and I visiting a working class community.

“I accept and I will join you in visiting one of the working class communities in Glasgow that have been devastated by the drug death crisis.

“Please advise when and where you propose this visit takes place. I look forward to hearing from you.”

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said: “The First Minister will be more than happy to introduce him to communities in her constituency who have been devastated by Tory policies, including the cut to Universal Credit. Her office will be in touch with him shortly.”

