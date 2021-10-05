Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bed blocking in Scottish hospitals returns to pre-pandemic level, figures show

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 4:23 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 4:57 pm
There were more delayed discharges in August than at any time since the coronavirus pandemic began (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Delayed discharges have hit another post-pandemic high, with patients spending a total of 46,171 unnecessary days in Scottish hospitals in August.

An average of 1,489 beds were occupied each day by patients medically cleared to leave hospital, but who had not been discharged.

It is an increase of 9% from July and the highest level of delayed discharge since February 2020.

Almost two thirds (65%) of the 46,171 days where beds were occupied despite the patient being cleared to leave involved a person over the age of 75, according to the latest Public Health Scotland figures.

On the last Thursday of August – used as a census point to compare monthly statistics – there were 1,179 people delayed more than three days.

Hospital Equipment
The latest delayed discharge figures have been released by Public Health Scotland (Julien Behal/PA)

Of those, health and social care reasons caused 780 of the delays (66%), patients’ complex needs accounted for 360 delays (31%) and patient and family-related reasons were responsible for 39 delays (3%).

The number of delayed discharges plummeted at the start of the pandemic, dropping from 1,452 to 676 between March 2020 and April 2020.

But since April 2020, delayed discharges increased in all but four months, with the latest increase being the fourth successive rise.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the most days where beds were occupied by delayed discharge cases with 9,479, followed by NHS Lothian with 7,495 and Lanarkshire with 5,034.

Challenged about an SNP pledge from 2015 to eradicate delayed discharge, the Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “My predecessor Jeane Freeman had managed to drive down some of that delayed discharge, but it’s a challenge we face with an ageing demographic and the challenges in social care.”

Speaking after announcing a £300 million funding package to help the health and care sector through the winter, Mr Yousaf added: “We hope to see a significant reduction in delayed discharge over the course of the winter which will free up bed capacity, which will help us with these winter pressures.”

