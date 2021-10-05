Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Covid recovery will have ‘laser focus’ on reducing inequality, says Swinney

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 4:51 pm
John Swinney spoke to MSPs on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Scotland’s Covid recovery will have a “laser focus” on reducing inequality, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister published his plan for pandemic recovery on Tuesday, setting out a number of policies to address the damage coronavirus has caused.

Mr Swinney said there would be a particular focus on helping families on low incomes and improving mental health.

Among the policies was a £200 million fund for retraining workers whose jobs are at risk due to the pandemic or the transition to a net zero economy.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
The Scottish Parliament was briefed on the government’s plans for the next 18 months (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Child Payment benefit will be extended to low-income families with children aged under 16 by the end of 2022.

It is currently available to families with children under six.

A further £15 million will go to local councils this year for mental health support for young adults.

Mr Swinney, who is also the minister for Covid recovery, said these were just some of the steps the government would take over the next 18 months.

He told the Scottish Parliament: “Our recovery must be about creating a fairer Scotland, it cannot be about going back to a way of living that for far too many people in Scotland was simply not good enough.

“That is why I’m publishing today the Covid recovery strategy – For a Fairer Future.

“This document has a laser focus on addressing those inequalities.”

Mr Swinney said a number of different groups had contributed to the report, including the Citizens’ Assembly and the Social Renewal Advisory Board.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “The levels of poverty and inequality in Scotland made the impact of the pandemic so much worse than it might otherwise have been.

“Insecure and undervalued employment, social security benefits that were inadequate and ingrained inequality all meant that some communities bore the brunt of Covid.

“As we look towards the end of the pandemic, it is right that the Scottish Government prioritises a recovery that addresses these underlying inequalities.”

