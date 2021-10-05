Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New fund for ‘crucial’ infrastructure will help speed up supply of new homes

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 4:59 pm
Housing Secretary Shona Robison (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Up to £50 million of Scottish Government cash is being made available to help councils and housing associations put in the infrastructure necessary to build new homes.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison announced money was now being allocated from the second round of the housing infrastructure fund.

The scheme, which will run for five years, will help provide cash for essential road and rail infrastructure linked to new housing developments, as well as land remediation, the installation of drainage and other necessary infrastructure work.

In its first phase, the fund awarded some £48 million in loans and grants, with this money helping deliver up to 12,000 new homes.

Now Fife Council has been awarded a grant of almost £5 million to support plans to build 8,000 new homes in Dunfermline as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City region City Deal.

Ms Robison said: “This funding allows local authorities and registered social landlords to build crucial infrastructure which will unlock new building development sites, helping speed up the delivery of housing.”

She added: “It is fitting that this fund is launching in Challenge Poverty Week, as housing can play a vital role in tackling poverty.

“We want everyone in Scotland to have a warm, safe, affordable home that meets their needs, and these grants will be crucial in helping us achieve our target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, building on our success in delivering more than 103,000 since 2007.”

