New fund for ‘crucial’ infrastructure will help speed up supply of new homes

Up to £50 million of Scottish Government cash is being made available to help councils and housing associations put in the infrastructure necessary to build new homes.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison announced money was now being allocated from the second round of the housing infrastructure fund.

The scheme, which will run for five years, will help provide cash for essential road and rail infrastructure linked to new housing developments, as well as land remediation, the installation of drainage and other necessary infrastructure work.

In its first phase, the fund awarded some £48 million in loans and grants, with this money helping deliver up to 12,000 new homes.

Now Fife Council has been awarded a grant of almost £5 million to support plans to build 8,000 new homes in Dunfermline as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City region City Deal.

Ms Robison said: “This funding allows local authorities and registered social landlords to build crucial infrastructure which will unlock new building development sites, helping speed up the delivery of housing.”

She added: “It is fitting that this fund is launching in Challenge Poverty Week, as housing can play a vital role in tackling poverty.

“We want everyone in Scotland to have a warm, safe, affordable home that meets their needs, and these grants will be crucial in helping us achieve our target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, building on our success in delivering more than 103,000 since 2007.”