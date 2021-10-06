Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Somerville tells MSPs: ‘Substandard practice’ at the SQA is being fixed

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:45 pm
Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs that ‘substandard’ practice at the SQA was being put right (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs that ‘substandard’ practice at the SQA was being put right (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Substandard practice” at the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) is currently being put right, the Education Secretary has said, after a watchdog found it was failing to meet equalities duties.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was quizzed by MSPs at Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday.

Opposition MSPs said there was “chaos” at the SQA and the recent finding from the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) showed there was an “unholy mess”.

Last week, the EHRC said the SQA had failed to assess the impact of its policies in line with its public sector equality duty, leading to calls for the exam body’s chief executive, Fiona Robertson, to step down.

Scottish Parliament Education Committee
Fiona Robertson appeared at the committee last week (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Somerville told MSPs that the Government took its equalities duties “exceptionally seriously” and she had spoken to Ms Robertson on Monday.

She said: “I am reassured that all the required equality impacts assessments regarding the national qualifications over the last two years were completed and have been published.

“Clearly, there has been substandard practice in years gone by, that’s been recognised and those historic policies are now being looked at and actioned.”

She said 28 outstanding equalities impact assessments had been published since August, adding that the problems identified by the EHRC predated the current leadership.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Oliver Mundell, noted that Ms Robertson had appeared before the Education Committee last week before the EHRC’s finding was published, and she had not mentioned the upcoming judgment.

He said “over the last two years there has been chaos” at the SQA and asked if the Education Secretary would take direct control of the exam body.

The Education Secretary said: “It would be utterly inappropriate for a politician of any colour to actually have direct control of qualification credits within their country.

“It’s absolutely key that a qualifications agency is independent of Government.”

The EHRC were in charge of the timing of the announcement, she said.

National Qualifications 2021
Michael Marra asked if the SQA was open to legal challenges (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Labour MSP, Michael Marra, also sought answers on why the EHRC had decided to take action, saying “this unholy mess didn’t emerge overnight”.

He asked if the finding could open the Scottish Government up to legal challenges from young people.

Ms Somerville said: “I have spoken to the chief examiner directly on the issue.

“I have had a reassurance that there is nothing outstanding that has implications on the awards given over the past two years.”

The SQA and Education Scotland are due to be replaced by another organisation under an ongoing review of the education system in Scotland.

Following the EHRC finding last week, SQA chairman David Middleton said: “The SQA has tightened up on equality impact assessments in recent years to ensure compliance with our equality duties.

“There are historic gaps that predate the current leadership and these are now being addressed in partnership with the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

“The SQA leadership is fully focused on delivering for learners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal