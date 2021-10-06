Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Total ban on mesh in NHS could leave some patients with ‘no options’, MSPs told

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 1:26 pm
Halting the use of mesh completely in NHS operations could leave some patients with few or not treatment options, public health minister Maree Todd warned (Jane Barlow/PA)
Halting the use of mesh completely in NHS operations could leave some patients with few or not treatment options, public health minister Maree Todd warned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Suspending the use of mesh by the NHS completely would risk leaving some patients with “limited or no treatment options”, the public health minister has warned.

Maree Todd made the comments as she was questioned on a petition submitted to Holyrood calling on the Scottish Government to suspend the use of surgical mesh in all surgeries while a review of its use is carried out.

Back in 2018, ministers put in place a moratorium preventing mesh implant being used in vaginal surgeries after women who had undergone this procedure complained of painful and debilitating complications.

However, mesh is still used throughout the NHS in other operations such as hernia repairs, as well as in some  gynaecological procedures.

Mesh is still used on some operations, such as hernia repairs (University of Sheffield/PA Media)

Ms Todd told MSPs on Holyrood’s Public Petitions Committee that in some surgeries where the substance was used there were “few if any viable alternatives”.

As a result, she added: “To suspend their use would leave a cohort of people with limited or no treatment options.”

Her comments came as SNP MSP Bill Kidd told how people who had suffered from complications after such procedures often did not know where to turn.

He said: “There are people who have been uncertain about how they complain, who they complain to, whether they are wasting people’s time.

“But they are in discomfort and it is affecting their lives with this material inside them.”

He continued: “I was speaking recently to a man who had had an abdominal repair, a hernia sorted with mesh, and he has suffered great pain and almost disability with this.”

Ms Todd accepted that it was a “difficult and emotive subject” as she stressed: “The Government is absolutely committed to ensuring that everyone with mesh complications gets the care and treatment they deserve.”

She recalled that the Scottish Government had “taken decisive action” to halt the use of transvaginal mesh.

Ms Todd continued: “We’re acutely aware that there is concern about the use of mesh in other sites, not least from those who are experiencing complications.

“Some people did not feel they were informed of the risks of the procedure they underwent, and it is only natural in those circumstances to feel let down.”




