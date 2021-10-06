Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
48-hour working week for junior doctors not currently possible, says Government

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 4:20 pm
Doctors’ leaders said young medics are at risk of burnout (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Moving to a maximum 48-hour working week for junior doctors is not possible given the current demands on the NHS, the Scottish Government has said.

It comes after leaders in the medical profession raised concerns about long working hours for junior doctors, saying urgent action is needed to improve their welfare.

An expert report has advised ministers that achieving a maximum 48-hour working week would have “significant resource implications” and would take at least 10 years of planning.

Regulations limit the working week to 48 hours but take this as an average over 26 weeks, meaning many junior doctors have individual weeks with very long hours.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said moving to a maximum 48-hour working week remains a long-term goal for the Government.

He said: “This Government is committed to being open and transparent which is why we have published this independent expert working group report.

“We recognise the challenges it highlights in relation to our goal of introducing a 48-hour working week for junior doctors.

The BMA said its concerns had grown during the pandemic (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I know that implementation of this policy will not be easy and will involve system-wide considerations.

“In the meantime, the expert working group report contains many recommendations that will improve working conditions for junior doctors and we are fully committed to their implementation.

“Many of these were also highlighted by junior doctors themselves, in the recent wellbeing report from the British Medical Association.”

Earlier this week, the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland warned working conditions for junior doctors needs to improve.

It said young medics are at risk of burnout as a result of a poor work-life balance.

Dr Lailah Peel, chair of the BMA’s Scottish junior doctor committee, said she welcomed the expert group’s report.

“Junior doctors were struggling before the pandemic, and the last 19 months have only amplified our concerns,” she added.

“Our wellbeing is of the utmost importance right now and small steps to improve this can make a huge difference to staff morale, not to mention the recruitment and retention of doctors within NHS Scotland.

“This is a good starting point, and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government and employers to take these recommendations forward as a high priority.”

