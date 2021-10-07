Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSP expenses reached almost £17.3m last year

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 2:57 pm
The Scottish Parliament released data on expenses (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Parliament released data on expenses (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Parliament paid out expenses worth a total of £17.3 million to MSPs last year, the latest figures show.

The total, which includes staff and office costs, is up by 1.8% from the previous 12 months.

Expenses data for the 2020/21 financial year was released on Thursday, covering the period before the latest election.

Holyrood adapted to make greater use of remote working following the first coronavirus lockdown, meaning MSPs could take part in debates and vote without being physically present.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Holyrood has made greater use of remote working (Andrew Cowan/PA)

The most recent year’s data shows total expenditure was £17,288,534, an increase of more than £300,000 from the previous year.

The party leaders allowance increased from £36,873 to £38,778.

Expenses paid to individual members rose by 2% to 16,749,902. The bulk of this was salaries and pensions for MSPs’ staff at £13,891,973.

However, spending on stationery and postage fell by more than £30,000 to £499,854.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal