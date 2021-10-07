Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

£30m fund announced to support victims of crime

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 4:47 pm
Funding will go towards improving victims’ mental health (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Funding will go towards improving victims’ mental health (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A new £30 million fund for organisations which help victims of crime has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The Victim Centered Approach Fund aims to broaden support for victims and simplify funding applications for charities.

As well as the funding, ministers had pledged to create the new office of Victims’ Commissioner in the recent Programme for Government.

The fund will provide specialist services for those bereaved by crime in Scotland or abroad, court advocacy for survivors of gender-based violence and mental health support.

It will open for applications later in October.

Scottish Parliament
Keith Brown said victims would be at the heart of the justice system (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “This new streamlined fund will provide joined-up, accessible support to all victims regardless of where they live in Scotland.

“We want people to feel safer, better informed and have an improved experience of the justice system, which is why – along with this new fund – we have committed in our Programme for Government to appointing a Victims’ Commissioner to provide an independent voice for victims in Scotland.

“We will also review the Victim Notification Scheme to ensure victims are able to receive timely and compassionate information on the release of offenders, and provide more opportunities for victims to tell courts how crime has personally impacted on them.

“Putting victims at the heart of the justice system is a key priority for this Government.

“This new fund underlines that commitment and will ensure those with experience of crime are fully engaged with and supported on their journey to recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal