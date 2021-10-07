Only six of 58 objectives achieved in fight against homelessness, report shows

A progress report looking at the attempt to tackle homelessness by the Scottish Government and councils reveals that six of the 58 actions have been completed.

Scotland’s Housing Secretary, Shona Robison, insisted that there has been “remarkable progress” towards ending homelessness in the past 12 months.

But the annual report, released by the Scottish Government and local authority group Cosla, suggests there is considerable work still to do.

Grouped into themes of being “person-centred”, fast responses, “prioritising settled homes”, planning, and prevention, the report found that only “good progress” had been made in the latter category with only some or steady progress in the others.

It found that six tasks had been completed, five were due to start in the next year and 47 had begun – including 20 classed as “well under way”.

Of the six completed actions, one is about developing infection prevention guidance for homelessness services, another is carrying out “awareness-raising activity” about financial support and tenancy rights and also including the transfer of tenancy provisions for social housing tenancies in the Domestic Abuse Bill.

The creation of two funds: a homelessness prevention fund for social landlords and third-sector homelessness fund, plus a claim to have strengthened the “role and influence of the change team”, make up the other completed tasks.

Actions that are due to start in the next 12 months include a plan to “undertake analysis of the economic impacts of homelessness”, the creation of mechanisms to avoid people being evicted becoming homeless and a proposal to “look further at affordability”.

Among the tasks deemed to be well under way are a plan to develop “prevention pathways for groups at particular risk” and working with councils to provide safe accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other actions, such as making homelessness assessments more flexible, as well as preventing or responding more effectively to youth unemployment and improving outcomes for women who suffer domestic abuse, are only classed as “started”.

Five of the 58 actions to tackle homeslessness have not been started (Nick Ansell/PA)

Ms Robison insisted there were “promising signs that our efforts are working”, pointing to a report from the Crisis charity suggesting homelessness was higher in England than it was in Scotland.

Ms Robison said: “Over the past 12 months we have demonstrated that, with the right approach and funding, local authorities and their third sector partners have the means to end rough sleeping.

“We kept night shelters closed by providing better quality emergency accommodation, we extended the temporary ban on the enforcement of eviction orders during the pandemic and we amended legislation so that no homeless household has to stay in unsuitable accommodation for more than seven days.”

She argued there has been £39 million of support for those struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic and £100 million is expected to be invested in ending homelessness by the Government between 2016 and 2026.

Ms Robison added: “The number of people in temporary accommodation remains too high, however, and we are working with local authorities to ensure that people experiencing homelessness are not housed in unsuitable accommodation for any longer than is necessary.

“We must also intervene earlier to stop people from losing their homes, and we have committed to introducing new homelessness prevention legislation – a crucial step in our mission to end homelessness and rough sleeping.”

Councillor Kelly Parry, Cosla’s community wellbeing spokeswoman, said: “During the pandemic, councils have made significant progress in tackling homelessness.

“It was, and is, the right thing to do and showed that joint working between the spheres of Government and the third sector is both effective and vital. Our pooling of resources and effort needs to continue if we are to both end homelessness and reduce the use of temporary accommodation.

“Over the next decade we will be investing considerable amounts locally to increase the number of affordable homes that will be built.

“Ultimately though it is in everyone’s interest to end homelessness given the distress and harms it causes.

“A homelessness prevention duty extending to all parts of the public sector will be helpful, as its impact on individuals health, education and employment are significant.”