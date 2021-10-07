Carer’s allowance supplement to be doubled in Scotland

The carer’s allowance supplement to be paid this winter will be doubled after MSPs unanimously backed a bill in Holyrood.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement (Scotland) Bill was passed on Thursday, meaning unpaid carers will receive £462.80 instead of £231.40 from December.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson paid tribute to unpaid carers and their work during the pandemic.

“This is an additional investment by the Scottish Government of around £20 million to assist carers in these challenging times,” he said.

“In total, this means our investment this year and last in carer’s allowance supplement and our additional payments is therefore around £120 million from our own budgets.”

He added: “This increased payment will help mitigate some of the negative impacts of the virus on carers’ own finance and wellbeing and also help them to continue to provide vital caring roles at a time where health and social care services are stretched more than they would be in normal times.”

The bill does not extend to the summer payment of the supplement, but allows for an increase in the amount by regulation in future.