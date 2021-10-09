Covid-19: Scotland records 18 new deaths as daily cases remain above 2,000

A total of 18 coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, two more than the day before.

The Scottish Government data released on Saturday confirmed 2,417 new positive cases, 210 fewer than Friday’s figures.

The figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.

A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.

The daily figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 have received a second dose.

According to data from Public Health Scotland gained after a freedom of information request by the PA news agency, 551 people who tested positive for the virus reported having been at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow around the time of their illness.

Some 1,645 people were also found to have been close contacts of those who tested positive.

According to Public Health Scotland, the figures do not mean Covid-19 was contracted at the event, only that those who spoke to Test and Protect recorded having been at TRNSMT around the time of their illness.

Following the event, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said the festival was not responsible for a spike in cases.

In the week immediately following the festival, 30,928 cases of Covid-19 were recorded as part of the Scottish Government’s daily tally, meaning the number of confirmed cases from TRNSMT was 1.7% of the total.