More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated in Scotland, figures show

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland have received a coronavirus jag.

Recent Covid data shows 78,097 young people in this age group have had a first dose of the vaccine – with 277 (0.1%) having had both doses.

Scotland’s 12 to 15-year-olds have been able to book in for a vaccine since 20 September after Scottish Ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs).

Health secretary Humza Yousaf thanked those running the vaccination programme while sharing the data from a coronavirus cases tracker page named “Travelling Tabby” on Twitter.

He said: “Thanks to our brilliant vaccinators for helping make our vaccination programme so successful.”

Mr Yousaf also shared the latest government data for the four UK nations with Scotland showing the lowest number of cases per 100,000.

He added: “Cases still too high but going in right direction with Scotland now having the lowest cases/per 100k in UK.

“No complacency, we continue to do everything we can to control transmission.”

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail)

A total of 18 coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland have been recorded in the last 24 hours, two more than the day before.

The Scottish Government data confirmed 2,417 new positive cases, 210 fewer than Friday’s figures.

The figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.

A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.

The daily figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 have received a second dose.