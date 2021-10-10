Covid-19: Scotland’s daily positive cases remain above 2,000

Scotland has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,363 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

One Covid-19-linked death was also recorded but officials said the figure may be unusually low due to registry offices being closed on the weekends.

Figures published by the Government on Sunday show there were 29,419 new tests, of which 8.7% were positive, up from 8.1% the previous day.

A total of 935 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down eight in 24 hours. Of these, 54 are in intensive care, down seven.

The daily figures also show 4,253,765 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,861,899 have received a second dose.

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

They have been able to book in for a vaccine since September 20 after Scottish ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs).

A total of 84,897 young people in this age group have had one jag to date (36%), while 370 (0.2%) have had both doses.

As of Sunday October 10, 590,424 in Scotland have tested positive for the coronavirus since March last year, according to a government Covid tracker.

The country’s death toll currently stands at 8,792.