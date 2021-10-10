Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon to deliver talk on climate action ahead of Cop26

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:16 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail)

Scotland’s First Minister will deliver a Ted Talk about the country’s climate change ambitions in the run-up to Cop26.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to talk about the role of smaller countries in climate action at the conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon’s talk will be part of Ted’s Countdown Summit series, which will see a range of different speakers visit the Scottish capital to share their blueprint for a net zero future from October 12 to 15.

The First Minister will also give a talk to the Arctic Circle Assembly, the largest annual international gathering on the Arctic, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Thursday.

She will discuss Scotland’s links with the Arctic nations and how all countries must work together to tackle the climate emergency.

Other speakers at the event will include the prime minister of Iceland, the Danish minister for foreign affairs and the EU commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are now just three weeks away from what will be one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.

“Cop26 is our best and possibly last chance to achieve what is required to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and safeguard our planet.

“The world must move from promises to action, and mobilise the ambition, finance, resources and joint working needed to deliver on the Paris Agreement goals. Scotland will play its full part in meeting those goals.

“Ahead of Cop26, Scotland is delivering on our promise to end our contribution to climate change within a generation, putting a just transition and wellbeing at the centre whilst taking the big and difficult decisions that will create a net zero, climate-resilient and fairer future.”

With around 30,000 delegates expected to attend Cop26 in Glasgow, there is concern over an accommodation shortage for guests to the summit.

The Scottish Government is appealing to families in the host city to open their homes to guests as the event fast approaches.

Nearly 700 households have already signed up to the Cop26 Homestay Network, which is operated by the third sector.

But the Scottish Government has renewed calls for local residents to open their doors, particularly to those reliant on free or low-cost accommodation.

Accommodation near the SEC, where the conference will run from October 31 until November 12, is in very high demand.

There is concern the soaring prices will be an added barrier, on top of vaccines and visas, for some people hoping to attend the conference, but who cannot afford the cost.

Scottish Greens minister Patrick Harvie said those who might struggle to afford the visit are likely to be the people who are least responsible for the climate crisis, yet most severely affected by it.

Patrick Harvie
Co-founder of the Greens Patrick Harvie (John Linton/PA)

He insisted their voices must be included in Cop26.

Mr Harvie said: “We know that the impacts of climate change are not felt equally.

“In fact, those countries and people least responsible for the climate crisis are the ones most severely affected by it.

“It is vital that the voices of those most affected by the climate crisis are heard and acted upon.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has sponsored dialogues with colleagues from the global south and is promoting the voices of children and young people throughout Cop26.

“And that’s why we need people to be able to attend who might otherwise struggle.”

