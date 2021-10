A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The attack, which took place on Friday on Hope Street in the city centre, left the 60-year-old victim seriously injured and in hospital, where his condition remains critical.

The man was attacked at a bus shelter at about 11.45pm, police said.

A 50-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.