Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Government urged to start peer support network for asylum seekers

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:14 am
The report was released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The report was released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has been urged to set up a peer support network for asylum seekers who are facing destitution.

The British Red Cross, along with the Refugee Survival Trust, published a report on Wednesday into preventing the most extreme poverty in those seeking asylum in the UK.

Asylum seekers, the report said, often suffer worst in the first six months of their time in the UK, due to language issues, delays to support and being moved repeatedly between accommodation which makes it harder to establish support systems.

As a result, the report called on the Home Office to offer an initial grant to asylum seekers to help them set up life in the UK and lessen the likelihood of destitution.

But they also urged the Scottish Government to create a peer support network, allowing people currently going through the system to seek advice and support from someone with lived experience.

“Destitution prevents people from living a healthy life, significantly affecting mental wellbeing, which is compounded by a lack of information and support to navigate the asylum system,” said Phil Arnold, the head of refugee services in Scotland for the British Red Cross.

He added: “Across the UK, people seeking asylum have made positive contributions to their communities, and play a valued role where they live. We must listen to their voices represented in this report.

“We are therefore calling on the Scottish Government to establish and fund a pilot peer support system that will ensure new arrivals are able to access support, guidance and friendship from people who have shared experiences of navigating the asylum system.

“This must be part of a package of reforms to prevent destitution, including action from the Home Office to establish the right to work and an initial cash grant so people can purchase clothing, phones and other essential items.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “No-one should be made destitute because of their immigration status.

“We do not have powers to change UK Government laws on no recourse to public funds but have repeatedly raised issues affecting those seeking asylum, including destitution.

“We continue to push for the UK Government to make improvements to the way people are supported by the Home Office.

Home Office sign
The report urged the Home Office to offer an initial grant to asylum seekers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We are taking actions where we can to improve support for people at risk of destitution.

“This includes delivering on our Ending Destitution Together strategy, which was published this year in partnership with Cosla and drew on the expertise and personal experience of the British Red Cross’s Voices network.

“We are also providing £250,000 to support a Hardship Fund co-ordinated by the British Red Cross, to provide crisis grants to people struggling to access support.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The UK has a proud record of supporting vulnerable asylum seekers and ensuring they have the resources they need to settle in the UK.

“We have a statutory duty to provide accommodation to all asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute and those in dispersed accommodation where they have to cater for themselves receive an additional asylum allowance.

“Asylum seeker right to work is a complex issue and is under review. Asylum seekers are permitted to work in jobs on the Shortage Occupation List if they have been waiting for a decision on their claim for more than 12 months, through no fault of their own.

“We aim to process all asylum claims as quickly as possible and through our New Plan for Immigration are working to fix our broken asylum system so we can provide quicker support to those most in need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal