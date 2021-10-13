Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

Government to provide more support for people contemplating suicide

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:37 pm
More than 800 people in Scotland took their own lives in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than 800 people in Scotland took their own lives in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Scottish Government has created a group to ensure people close to suicide receive the support they need.

In 2020, 805 people in Scotland lost their lives to suicide, according to official statistics.

The Suicidal Crisis Support Action Group has been created following a report and recommendations from the National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group (NSPLG).

All 10 of the recommendations were accepted by the Scottish Government and the action group will be tasked with their implementation, led by former Penumbra chief executive, Nigel Henderson.

Kevin Stewart in committee
Kevin Stewart announced the move on Wednesday (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Included in the recommendations was a call to create a number of 24-hour services for people in crisis, both physical and virtual, and in different parts of the country – particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

Mental health minister, Kevin Stewart, admitted there was “more we can do” to help those in the most need.

“To deliver the scale of change set out in their recommendations, a dedicated Suicidal Crisis Support Action Group will be established to take forward and oversee the implementation of this work,” he said.

“The appointment of (Mr Henderson) recognises his career in developing compassionate support for vulnerable people, including those at risk of suicide.

“The group will be accountable to ministers and continue to work in close partnership with NSPLG.

“We know there are some excellent examples of suicidal crisis support services across Scotland already, and we have an opportunity to learn from those to make sure this type of support is available right across Scotland.”

Mr Stewart added: “Every day, people in our communities, and those working in statutory and third sector services, are responding compassionately to people in crisis.

“However, there is more we can do. This report offers a real opportunity to transform how we engage and support our most vulnerable people at times of suicidal crisis.”

While the report did not call for a particular model of support, the NSPLG urged the Government to adopt a “time, space and compassion” approach to crisis management, which would be aimed at delivering services to those in need in an accessible way and with compassion.

Mr Henderson said: “Having been a member of the NSPLG and directly involved in this work, I believe that developing the time, space, compassion approach has the potential to make a positive difference to how we respond to people experiencing suicidal crisis.

“There is much to do, and I look forward to working with people, communities and organisations to take forward the recommendations.”

