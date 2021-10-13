Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to stress importance of fiscal framework review

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:07 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 11:18 am
The Finance Secretary will meet the Chief Secretary to the Treasury (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scotland’s Finance Secretary will stress the importance of a review of the fiscal agreement between Scotland and the UK, in a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Kate Forbes will meet Simon Clarke in London on Thursday.

A review of the fiscal framework is on the cards, but a date is yet to be set.

Throughout the pandemic, Ms Forbes has pointed out what she claims are weaknesses in the agreement, including the Scottish Government’s inability to borrow money for day-to-day spending.

Ms Forbes said: “We have faced unprecedented economic and fiscal upheaval as a consequence of the pandemic and Brexit.

“As a result, Scotland’s fiscal framework has been thoroughly tested and, in some areas, found wanting.

“I look forward to constructive discussions today with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, reflecting on how the framework has performed and considering ways it can be improved.

“I believe that the forthcoming framework review offers a much-needed opportunity to evaluate and scrutinise the current arrangements.

“It is important to consider a wide range of issues to ensure that the Scottish Government and Parliament have the necessary powers and flexibilities to support sound financial planning and manage risk.

“This approach is supported by the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administration Committee and the Social Justice and Social Security Committee.

“The review process itself should also be broad in scope, drawing on views beyond government, if we are to properly capture current issues and ensure the framework is fit for purpose in future.

“I hope we are able to make progress today on jointly commissioning the independent report which will inform the review.”

But in a meeting of the Finance and Public Administration Committee last week, the Finance Secretary did not seem hopeful any review would yield substantial change.

“We’re not getting a huge appetite for change, I’ve certainly not had much evidence of an appetite for change during the pandemic when we looked for temporary fiscal flexibilities – so I think it’s unlikely,” she said.

“But I do think there’s an opportunity for civic Scotland, on a cross-party basis, to come to a position on borrowing that is actually good for Scottish businesses and the Scottish economy.”

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “We look forward to a productive meeting on this important issue – we continue to work collaboratively with the Scottish Government to deliver for people in Scotland.”

