Families spending longer in temporary accommodation, Labour warns

Families with children are facing increasingly long stays in temporary accommodation before moving to a permanent home, according to Scottish Labour.

A couple with children now spend almost a year on average in temporary housing, according to the party’s analysis of homelessness data.

Average stays have been increasing each year since 2017, Labour says, with single parents typically waiting an extra 53 days compared to those without children.

Coronavirus measures last year led to a fall in the number of homelessness applications but the number of people in temporary accommodation rose.

Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “These ever-growing stays in temporary accommodation are nothing short of disgraceful.

“Any civilised society should be getting children into proper homes as a matter of urgency – but we are falling woefully short.

“It is shameful that some children will go through the best part of an entire school year stuck in limbo.

“It is particularly unthinkable for children to face months on end in temporary accommodation, but it is a scandal for people of any age to have to endure this.

“These spiralling stays represent a total dereliction of duty from the SNP.

“We need a real strategy for tackling homelessness that doesn’t rely on endless stays in temporary accommodation.”