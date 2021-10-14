Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Study seeks to trace genetic roots of Scottish Traveller community

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:12 pm
A genetic seeks to find out the links between Scottish Travellers and other travellers across Britain and Ireland (Owen Humphreys)
Edinburgh University is seeking people who have at least two grandparents from the Scottish Traveller community to help with the first genetic study of the group.

Researchers are seeking to understand how Scottish Travellers relate to Irish Travellers, English Gypsies and Welsh Kale, as well as those in settled communities.

Those who take part will be asked to provide a saliva sample for genetic testing, as well as complete a survey about their health and lifestyles.

Previous research helped to define the Irish Traveller community as a distinct ethnic group, the university said.

Lead researcher, Professor Jim Wilson, said: “Scottish Traveller groups have never been involved in studies using the power of modern genetics.

“I was delighted to be asked by representatives of this community to carry out a study that will reveal how the Traveller communities fit into the genetic landscape of Scotland and the British Isles.”

Samantha Donaldson, a Scottish Traveller from Dunfermline and a member of the study’s public involvement panel, said: “For us Travellers, also known as Nacken, this study could be very useful.

“Many myths surround our origins, so the study could potentially prove or disprove some of these stories.

“Travellers have some of the greatest health inequalities in Scotland.

“If we are genetically predisposed to certain conditions more than other groups, or if we have illnesses that are more likely to affect us, then health professionals may be able to use data to address some of these inequalities.”

