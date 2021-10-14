Don’t be ‘that guy’, men urged in new police campaign against sexual crime

A new Police Scotland campaign aiming to prevent sexual crime is urging men not to be “that guy”.

The campaign features a social media advert calling on men to change their attitudes and behaviour.

Men aged between 18 and 35 are being targeted by the campaign as they are the demographic most likely to commit sexual offences.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promoted the campaign on social media after it went live on Wednesday.

“Sexual violence starts long before you think it does”. This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important. I’d ask all men to watch this film – and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise. @ThatGuyScotland https://t.co/I5H7I8vOqx — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 13, 2021

She tweeted: “I’d ask all men to watch this film – and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise.”

The advert states “sexual violence starts long before you think it does” and encourages men to challenge behaviour that puts women at risk.

A total of 3,720 sexual crimes were recorded between April and June this year, an increase of 24% from the same period of 2020.

The number of rapes rose 34%, while detection of sexual crimes increased 30%.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “It’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues – towards women in order to prevent rape, sexual assault and harassment.

“We want all women to be free to live their lives without worrying about their safety.

“Women are not responsible for the sexual offences committed against them and should be able to go about their daily lives without worrying about being sexually harassed, assaulted or raped.

“It’s up to men to step up, to not be ‘that guy’ and to stop sexual offending before it starts.”