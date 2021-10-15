Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Care homes: Do not make us into scapegoat in Covid-19 inquiry

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 12:20 pm
Care homes must not be made a scapegoat in the national inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, a group representing the sector has warned (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Care homes must not be made a scapegoat in the national inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, a group representing the sector has warned (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Care homes must not be “lined up as a scapegoat” in the forthcoming national inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, a group representing the sector has warned.

Independent Care Homes Scotland (ICHS), representing 13 operators and 10,000 staff across 155 homes, have said it is vital the sector is given a “meaningful and prominent voice” in the inquiry.

They say the decision by Government to “empty hospital patients into care homes without any testing” early in the pandemic must be addressed in the probe.

ICHS founding member and Renaissance Care chairman, Robert Kilgour, said: “Given that the Scottish care sector was one of those hardest hit by the pandemic, it would counterproductive if the voices of patients, staff and management were restricted to only a few participants.

“It is of utmost importance that the care sector is not lined up as a scapegoat for things that went wrong during the Covid outbreak in Scotland.

“It is imperative that the inquiry takes substantial evidence from those on the front line.

“Only then will we be able to ensure it fulfils its remit of establishing any lessons to be learned from what has happened, for the sake of future and current residents, as well as those who have made their careers in the sector.”

ICHS has said it is committed to playing a “full and constructive part” in what is expected to be the largest inquiry of its kind ever seen in Scotland, and have called on other independent care home operators to join them.

Mr Kilgour said residents, their families and care home workers had “paid a terrible price” during the pandemic, “with enormous numbers of deaths amidst the most sustained, high-pressure environment our sector has ever seen”.

Coronavirus – Mon Dec 14, 2020
Care home owners have pleaded that the sector is not made a scapegoat for the high death toll in the coronavirus crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)

He added: “It is absolutely imperative that the direct experiences of those in the care sector are given a meaningful and prominent voice within the inquiry, and given that 75% of elderly care homes in Scotland are operated by independent providers, it is vital that we are at the core of these conversations.

“The areas we must see addressed include Government decisions to empty hospital patients into care homes without any testing in the early days of the pandemic, which had devastating consequences, and the failure to quickly heed industry calls for mandatory, weekly testing of staff.”

The group has made a formal submission outlining key areas the it believes the inquiry should cover “based on direct experience on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Among the issues outlined in the submission for the terms of reference in the inquiry are “the decision to discharge untested hospital patients into care homes, the lack of PPE, testing and equipment, the frequently varying advice, involvement of NHS and employment laws and procedures”.

Announcing the establishment of an inquiry by the end of this year, the Scottish Government said it was “fundamental” that stakeholder views were heard.

The group said it has  retained one of Scotland‘s leading advocates, Duncan Hamilton QC, as well as David McKie of legal firm Levy & MacRae to assist with preparation of the submission and evidence for the inquiry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal