Scotland records 32 coronavirus-linked deaths in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths and 2,762 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,907.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.2%, up from 7.0% the previous day.

A total of 851 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, down 57 in 24 hours, with 45 patients in intensive care, down five.

3,306,112 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,762 to 602,524 Sadly 32 more people who tested positive have died (8,907 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/LqFPUeOLyO — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 15, 2021

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The publication of the most recent figures comes after a warning on Thursday from a public health expert over fears the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections in central Scotland.

Professor Linda Bauld, chair of public health at Edinburgh University, said mass events like the international climate conference, which starts at the end of the month, are still “risky” despite declining rates of Covid-19.