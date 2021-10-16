Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holyrood MSPs to get additional security after ‘attack on democracy’

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 2:20 pm
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone called the killing of Sir David Amess an ‘attack on democracy’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has described the killing of MP Sir David Amess as “an attack on our democracy” and assured MSPs that the parliament will offer them additional security.

Alison Johnstone has written to MSPs in the wake of the “deeply devastating” stabbing of the Conservative MP as he met with constituents in an Essex church.

She pledged that the Scottish Parliament would provide its elected members with any advice and support required and revealed she has spoken to Police Scotland, with the force indicating it will contact MSPs “as a matter of urgency” to discuss security arrangements.

It followed an announcement from the parliament’s corporate body that it would fund any security upgrades at MSPs constituency offices based on police recommendations.

Safety advice for holding surgeries was also reiterated, including sitting behind a table “so this can act as a barrier if necessary” and always letting relatives or colleagues know where they are.

In her letter to members, Ms Johnson wrote: “I know it will have been with a sense of shock and sadness that we learned the news about the death of Sir David Amess MP yesterday.

“Whilst all our thoughts are with Sir David’s family, friends and colleagues, it is understandable that at a time like this we reflect on our own work and the challenges we face.

“Representing our constituents is one of the greatest privileges of being a Member of the Scottish Parliament, but it is one that, sadly, can bring with it threats and fears for the safety of ourselves, our staff and families.”

She added: “As we reflect on the tragic events of the past 24 hours, what is clear to me is the dedication and commitment of all Members of the Scottish Parliament.

“What happened yesterday was an attack on our democracy, but I know we all remain committed to representing the people we serve as best we can.

“And the Parliament will provide the support and advice you need to do that safely.

“I will be in touch with Party leaders and business managers to discuss the Scottish Parliament’s addressing of this deeply devastating event as the first item of business on our return.”

