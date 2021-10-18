Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No plans for further Covid restrictions in Scotland, says Health Secretary

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 9:40 am
Restrictions were eased after 15 months in August (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There are no plans for a return to greater Covid-19 restrictions, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said, despite case numbers remaining high.

In the last three weeks, the number of daily reported cases has rarely dropped below 2,000, with 2,581 reported on Sunday, alongside two deaths.

But ministers will not be considering a return to greater restrictions “at this moment”, according to the Health Secretary.

Scots were subject to strict measures from the onset of the pandemic, ranging from curbs on hospitality to mandatory stay at home orders and school closures before they were eased in August.

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood
The Health Secretary said there are no plans for further restrictions (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“No further restrictions are being considered at this moment, we’re looking to maximise every lever that we possibly can,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

“Our concern also is that we’re going into probably the most difficult winter we’ve ever faced, so other respiratory viruses such as flu will also cause sustained pressure, continued pressure on a very challenging situation in the NHS.”

Mr Yousaf added that the Scottish Government remains “committed” to driving down case numbers, but coronavirus is likely to continue to have the opportunity to spread through the winter as people start to meet indoors.

“Hopefully, for example, the excellent progress we’re making vaccinating 12-15-year-olds with the first dose of the vaccine, that will help to drive down numbers,” he said.

“We’re still committed to driving down numbers, we’re not satisfied at case levels the way they are.”

The health service along with the Scottish Ambulance Service has seen increased pressure in recent months, causing long waits and prompting the Scottish Government to call in the military and the fire service for assistance.

The Health Secretary praised the support from the military as “excellent”, adding: “We’ve asked them to come in and help, they’ve not wasted a single second.

“They’ve engaged with us and made personnel available where possible.

“As you can imagine, the military is getting these requests from every single health board and NHS trust across the entire United Kingdom, so no doubt they are also stretched.”

