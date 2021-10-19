Scotland agrees to move towards net zero emissions by 2050

Scotland is part of a group of devolved nations and regions pledging to collectively achieve net zero by 2050.

Signatories of a new memorandum of understanding, by the Under2 Coalition of state, regional and devolved governments, have said they will aim to achieve net zero individually “as soon as possible”, but will hope to achieve the goal together by the middle of the century.

Ahead of Cop26 coming to Glasgow in two weeks, the Scottish Government will use the opportunity to urge other sub-national governments to sign up.

In a statement, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: “Cop26 in Glasgow is one of the world’s last chances to deliver on the aims of the Paris agreement.

“To achieve that it is essential that countries turn promises into action, and it is crucial that states, regions and devolved governments play our full part.

“Collectively, we share the responsibility for delivering the actions required to achieve over half of the emissions cuts needed at a global level.

“As European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, which now represents almost two billion people around the world, I urge state, regional and devolved governments to up their ambition.

“By doing so, we can spur national governments to go further and faster, too.”