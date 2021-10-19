Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland agrees to move towards net zero emissions by 2050

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 1:30 pm
The First Minister said it is ‘essential’ that ‘that states, regions and devolved governments play our full part’ (Michal Wachucik/PA)
The First Minister said it is ‘essential’ that ‘that states, regions and devolved governments play our full part’ (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Scotland is part of a group of devolved nations and regions pledging to collectively achieve net zero by 2050.

Signatories of a new memorandum of understanding, by the Under2 Coalition of state, regional and devolved governments, have said they will aim to achieve net zero individually “as soon as possible”, but will hope to achieve the goal together by the middle of the century.

Ahead of Cop26 coming to Glasgow in two weeks, the Scottish Government will use the opportunity to urge other sub-national governments to sign up.

In a statement, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: “Cop26 in Glasgow is one of the world’s last chances to deliver on the aims of the Paris agreement.

“To achieve that it is essential that countries turn promises into action, and it is crucial that states, regions and devolved governments play our full part.

“Collectively, we share the responsibility for delivering the actions required to achieve over half of the emissions cuts needed at a global level.

“As European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition, which now represents almost two billion people around the world, I urge state, regional and devolved governments to up their ambition.

“By doing so, we can spur national governments to go further and faster, too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal