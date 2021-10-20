Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 140 Covid deaths recorded last week

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:04 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 2:28 pm
Total Covid deaths in Scotland are now just over 11,400 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A total of 139 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Scotland in the week to October 17, the latest statistics show.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 11,406 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Weekly deaths of people with Covid-19 had fallen towards the end of September and the beginning of this month.

But the figures for October 11-17 show 139 deaths, up eight on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 18 were people aged under 65 while 29 were aged 65-74 and 92 were 75 or older.

Glasgow saw 23 deaths, with 16 in Fife and 10 in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 108 deaths were in hospitals, 19 were in care homes and 11 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “There were 1,331 deaths from all causes this week, the 21st consecutive week with deaths above the five-year average.”

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Under the daily figure, the death toll stands at 8,980 after 26 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The statistics show there were 2,768 Covid-19 cases since the previous day and the daily test positivity rate was 7.1%.

There were 890 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 21 on the previous day, with 51 in intensive care, up five.

