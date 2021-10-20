Two boys charged after firework hits pram in Glasgow

Two boys have been charged after a pram was hit by a firework in the south of Glasgow.

The 14-year-olds were charged with culpable and reckless conduct following the incident on Langside Road at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

It comes as a new campaign to tackle firework misuse was launched on Wednesday.

The charity Crimestoppers has set up an online platform called Fearless, which allows children to pass information about crimes anonymously.

Community Safety Minister Ash Regan said new regulations on fireworks had come into effect this year, and more legislation was planned in the coming months.