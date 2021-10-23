Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new Covid deaths reported because of ‘data issue’ as 2,403 cases recorded

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 2:25 pm
The positivity rate fell from 8.8% to 8.7% (Jane Barlow/PA)
A “data issue” has meant coronavirus deaths could not be reported on Saturday as the number of cases rose by 2,403, Scottish Government figures show.

A note on the Scottish Government website said there had been a problem, although it did not clarify the issue.

There are plans to report the number of deaths as part of Sunday’s figures.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.7%, down from 8.8% the previous day.

There were 896 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up two on the previous day, with 61 in intensive care, up one.

So far, 4,302,382 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,890,477 have received a second dose.

The figures come as Covid-19 continues to put pressure on the NHS.

On Thursday, NHS Lanarkshire increased its risk level to the highest state, while NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on Saturday reiterated pleas for people to consider if they need to attend A&E.

The board’s deputy medical director said staff at the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow dealt with bruising, cut fingers and lower back pain in a seven-day period where 32% of all attendances were considered to be not life-threatening.

