No new Covid deaths reported because of ‘data issue’ as 2,403 cases recorded

A “data issue” has meant coronavirus deaths could not be reported on Saturday as the number of cases rose by 2,403, Scottish Government figures show.

A note on the Scottish Government website said there had been a problem, although it did not clarify the issue.

There are plans to report the number of deaths as part of Sunday’s figures.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.7%, down from 8.8% the previous day.

There were 896 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up two on the previous day, with 61 in intensive care, up one.

So far, 4,302,382 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,890,477 have received a second dose.

The figures come as Covid-19 continues to put pressure on the NHS.

On Thursday, NHS Lanarkshire increased its risk level to the highest state, while NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on Saturday reiterated pleas for people to consider if they need to attend A&E.

The board’s deputy medical director said staff at the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow dealt with bruising, cut fingers and lower back pain in a seven-day period where 32% of all attendances were considered to be not life-threatening.