Scotland ready to play its part for successful Cop26 – Matheson

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 12:04 am
Cop26 will take place in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland is ready to play its part in delivering success at Cop26, energy secretary Michael Matheson has said.

The Scottish Government has announced details of its Cop26 programme, as Mr Matheson said this must be the moment that the world “moves from promises to action”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will make two keynote addresses this week, setting out the Scottish Government’s ambitions for Cop26 on Monday before opening the UN’s Conference of Youth on Thursday.

The Cop26 UN climate change conference runs from October 31 to November 12 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will take part in various events (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The Scottish Government will co-host the Multi-level Action Pavilion in the official Cop Blue Zone to showcase the vital role of states and regions in the international response to the climate crisis.

The pavilion will be opened on November 1 and Scotland will also play a prominent role in the Peatland, Nordic and Cryosphere Pavilions in the Blue Zone.

Mr Matheson said: “Scotland is ready to play its part in delivering success at what will be one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.

“This must be the moment that the world moves from promises to action. For Cop26 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, governments at all levels, businesses, civil society and communities need to work together to agree ambitious actions and the finance and resources needed to deliver them.

“Scottish Ministers will participate in events and discussions throughout Cop and we will use our position as co-chair of the Under 2 Coalition to help deliver that ambition, and to demonstrate that global climate action requires ambitious action by governments at all levels.

“This is also a unique opportunity to showcase Scotland to the world – including what our businesses and communities are doing to meet our world-leading climate targets.”

Ms Sturgeon will take part in formal presidency events that will profile the action and ambitions of women, young people and states, and will join the UN High Level Champions to promote the role that can be played by governments at all levels in tackling climate change.

The Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise have also joined forces to create Scotland’s Climate Ambition Zone, at the Lighthouse in Glasgow, to showcase the best of Scotland’s innovative low-carbon businesses.

The initiative is described as a “shop window of the best of Scotland’s climate action”, with more than 60 in-person or hybrid events.

