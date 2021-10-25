Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillor defects to Tories over Labour’s ‘weak’ stance on indyref2

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 12:51 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was ‘delighted’ a West Lothian councillor had defected from Labour to join the Tories. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A councillor has criticised Labour for being “weak on the union” as she left the party and joined the Scottish Conservatives.

Angela Doran-Timpson, of West Lothian Council, claimed some Labour councillors would “even be happy” for Scotland to have a second independence referendum.

She accused the party of not being strong enough in standing up to the SNP as she spoke about her reasons for joining the Tories.

Ms Doran-Timpson, who represents the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh area, said: “Over and over again, Labour have been weak on the union and not strong enough in standing up to the SNP.

“At council meetings, they have not been prepared to oppose the SNP. Some in the Labour group would even be happy to see indyref2.

“I am joining the Scottish Conservatives because they are the only party strong enough to stop the SNP and the only party that stands up for Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom every time.

“As a work coach, I firmly believe we must be absolutely focused on creating more jobs and helping people back into work above all else. Our top priority has to be Scotland’s recovery, not another referendum.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This gain proves once more that we are the real alternative for working people across Scotland who want to remove the SNP from power.

“More and more ex-Labour voters, just like Angela, have decided to vote Scottish Conservative in recent elections.”

Speaking about this year’s Scottish Parliament elections, he added: “While Labour fell backwards to their worst ever Holyrood result, we won more votes than ever before and more people like Angela are joining us as we build Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP.”

He said he was “delighted to welcome Angela” to the party, adding that she would “continue to be a great representative for local people in West Lothian”.

