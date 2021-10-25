Councillor defects to Tories over Labour’s ‘weak’ stance on indyref2

A councillor has criticised Labour for being “weak on the union” as she left the party and joined the Scottish Conservatives.

Angela Doran-Timpson, of West Lothian Council, claimed some Labour councillors would “even be happy” for Scotland to have a second independence referendum.

She accused the party of not being strong enough in standing up to the SNP as she spoke about her reasons for joining the Tories.

BREAKING: a Labour councillor has joined the Scottish Conservatives. This gain proves once more that we are the real alternative for working people across Scotland who want to remove the SNP from power. pic.twitter.com/NsjfatPVdx — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) October 25, 2021

Ms Doran-Timpson, who represents the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh area, said: “Over and over again, Labour have been weak on the union and not strong enough in standing up to the SNP.

“At council meetings, they have not been prepared to oppose the SNP. Some in the Labour group would even be happy to see indyref2.

“I am joining the Scottish Conservatives because they are the only party strong enough to stop the SNP and the only party that stands up for Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom every time.

“As a work coach, I firmly believe we must be absolutely focused on creating more jobs and helping people back into work above all else. Our top priority has to be Scotland’s recovery, not another referendum.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This gain proves once more that we are the real alternative for working people across Scotland who want to remove the SNP from power.

“More and more ex-Labour voters, just like Angela, have decided to vote Scottish Conservative in recent elections.”

Speaking about this year’s Scottish Parliament elections, he added: “While Labour fell backwards to their worst ever Holyrood result, we won more votes than ever before and more people like Angela are joining us as we build Scotland’s real alternative to the SNP.”

He said he was “delighted to welcome Angela” to the party, adding that she would “continue to be a great representative for local people in West Lothian”.