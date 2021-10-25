Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RMT claims gun being pointed at its head over deadline to avoid Cop26 strikes

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 7:43 pm
Rail services in Scotland have been crippled for months by strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
The RMT rail union has said a gun is being pointed at its head after a Wednesday deadline was set for accepting a pay offer which would avoid a strike during Cop26.

Members of the union who work for ScotRail will strike during the two-week global climate conference in protest at pay and conditions, with action due to begin on November 1.

Its workers on the Caledonian Sleeper are also set to strike.

The Scottish Government said it will focus on “making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26” if ScotRail’s offer is not accepted by Wednesday.

RMT’s AGM in Leeds on Monday voted to reject the latest proposal.

Most ScotRail services have been cancelled on a Sunday for months due to industrial action (PA)

The union’s general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have been given a wholly arbitrary deadline of 5pm on Wednesday to accept this deal or the whole pay offer will be pulled.

“You cannot conduct serious negotiations with that sort of gun pointed at your head.”

He added: “Our message to Nicola Sturgeon, Transport Scotland, Abellio (operator of ScotRail) and Serco (operator of the Caledonian Sleeper) is that there is still time to resolve the pay disputes but it requires some serious movement, the lifting of bogus deadlines and genuine talks.

“The union is available to get those talks on anytime, any place, anywhere. ”

Rail services in Scotland have been crippled for months by strike action, with few trains running on Sundays.

Three other unions have since settled their disputes with ScotRail.

Scotland’s transport minister Graeme Dey said he was “utterly perplexed at the position the RMT leadership is taking”.

He said the most recent offer to the union, which was made on Sunday, consisted of a 4.7% pay increase over this and next year and a £300 payment for Cop26.

It also included an additional payment equivalent to three hours salary for booking on for a rest day shift for the rest of the year, he said.

The minister said the pay offer was “fair and good”, adding: “We understood that we were close to agreement with negotiators apparently happy with the offer, RMT leaders have then moved the goalposts”.

He said: “What the RMT is now asking for is neither reasonable nor affordable.

“The travelling public deserve and need to know what rail service will be operating in the next two weeks.

“That is why we put a deadline of Wednesday for this offer to be accepted – the enhanced offer remains on the table until then.

“At that point, we must focus on making alternative plans for rail operations during Cop26.”

He added: “There is still time to avoid a situation which no-one surely wants, where train services are severely disrupted and hardworking RMT members lose out – but following this decision by the RMT, regrettably that is where we may now find ourselves.

“ScotRail will now go ahead and honour the pay offer for those unions which have accepted it and also those who are not members of unions.”

