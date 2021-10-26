Early-stage cancer diagnosis misses Sturgeon’s target by more than 20%

The diagnosis of early-stage cancer in Scotland has missed a government target by more than 20%, according to new statistics.

While health secretary in 2012, Nicola Sturgeon pledged to increase the number of diagnoses of breast, colorectal and lung cancers in the first stage by 25% by the end of 2015.

The target was missed – after the figure rose by just 8% – but has fallen further in recent years.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday covering the whole of 2019 and 2020 show an increase of just 3.3% from the baseline – which was made up of figures from 2010 and 2011.

But many cancer screening services were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, including for bowel cancer – which is included in the figures.

Over the past two years, 5,748 (24.1%) people were diagnosed with the first stage of any of the three cancers – which make up a “significant proportion” of cases in Scotland – with 5,998 (25.2%) diagnosed in the second stage.

While 4,133 (17.3%) found they had cancer in stage three and 6,321 (26.5%) in stage four, the stage of diagnosis could not be identified in 1,630 (6.8%) cases.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said: “It is deeply worrying that early-stage detection rates for cancer are at their lowest level in a decade.

“The SNP are going backwards on cancer diagnosis. Even before the pandemic, they were failing to ensure cancer patients were diagnosed as quickly as possible.

“Covid has exacerbated this situation for cancer patients, but the SNP have failed to remobilise cancer services quickly enough.

“This has a significant impact on patients’ chance of survival. These figures must be an urgent wake-up call for Humza Yousaf.

“He must now guarantee that health boards will have every resource they need to detect cancers at the earliest opportunity for patients.”

Meanwhile, the total number of cancer diagnoses fell by 6.2% between 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The statistics came as other Public Health Scotland figures released on Tuesday show that the mortality rates from all combined cancers are 66% higher in the most deprived areas than the most affluent.

Those in the poorest areas are also 28% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than their rich counterparts.

The figures, from 2019, show 16,366 people died from all types of cancer, up from 16,153 in 2018.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These figures only cover the first few months of the pandemic, yet we are seeing significant falls in the number of patients diagnosed with cancer.

“We know that early diagnosis and treatment is crucial to patients’ chances of survival so this raises enormous red flags for what the full 2020 figures will show.

“The Scottish Government need to undertake rapid work to assess the scale of the challenge. Then we need fresh funds and resources, coupled with a timeline for meeting cancer waiting times targets, to ensure that the knock-on effects of the pandemic do not do even more damage to people’s health.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie warned there was a “looming cancer catastrophe” in Scotland.

“Early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death – but things are the worst they’ve been in years.

“The real risk is that we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg here.

“Right now we should be pulling out every stop to get back on track – but instead health boards are being forced to cancel cancer operations.

“The SNP are playing fast and loose with people’s lives.

“They need to stop wasting time and act now to put in place the cancer catch-up plan we have needed for months.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is encouraging that these figures show the overall risk of dying from cancer in 2019 fell by nearly 10%.

“This is in no small part down to the work of NHS Scotland and our cancer services to improve treatment and achieve early diagnosis.

“While there was an increase in annual cancer deaths, this can largely be attributed to the increase in the number of older people, who are at greater risk of developing the disease.

“We continue to focus on tackling disparities in deprived areas by ensuring equitable access to cancer services through the actions in our National Cancer Plan.”

He added: “Since the launch of our £43 million Detect Cancer Early Programme, the proportion of lung cancer diagnoses at the earliest stage have increased by 43%, and by 57% in the most deprived areas of Scotland.”