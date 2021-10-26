GP numbers and vacancies both rose, delayed survey results show

Almost a third of GP surgeries had vacancies according to the latest health figures, although the number in work has increased slightly.

Public Health Scotland figures show that between 2017 and 2019 the total number of GPs rose from 4,385 to 4,400.

Meanwhile, the number of Scottish GP practices who said they had vacant GP slots rose from 24% to 32.3% over the two years.

Across Scotland, NHS Dumfries and Galloway was the health board with the highest proportion of practices with vacant posts (56.3%), followed by NHS Fife with 41.2% and NHS Lanarkshire with 39.6%.

The statistics come from the General Practice Workforce Survey that is carried out every two years. The latest findings were supposed to be published in 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 4,400 headcount, there were 3,613 GPs calculated as working full time – known as whole time equivalent (WTE).

The estimated GP WTE increased from an estimated 3,520 in 2017 to 3,613 in 2019, an increase of just under 3%, although it remains below the 3,675 recorded in 2013.

Broken down by sex, 2,613 were female GPs (1,933 WTE) and 1,787 were male GPs (1,689).

The figures also show that female GPs were more likely to work part-time than male GPs and account for the majority of younger GPs.

Maternity leave was the biggest source of GP absence, accounting for approximately 33,000 missed sessions in 2018-19, followed by sick leave, with an estimated 30,000 missed GP slots.