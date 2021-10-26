Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Forbes ‘sincerely hopes’ strike can be averted in council pay dispute

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 4:57 pm
Kate Forbes responded a question at Holyrood (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Kate Forbes responded a question at Holyrood (Fraser Bremner/PA)

The Finance Secretary says it is her “sincere hope” that strikes can be averted in the dispute over council workers’ pay, but said the matter is between local authorities and unions.

Kate Forbes said she would continue to encourage both sides to reach a deal to avoid industrial action in more than half of Scotland’s councils.

Workers in a number of different professions are set to strike during the Cop26 summit, which takes place in Glasgow in November.

School cleaning, catering, refuse and recycling workers are among those who could strike.

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Forbes responded to an urgent question from Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin.

He asked what the Scottish Government was doing to help agree a pay deal acceptable to workers.

Health workers strike
Workers in a number of professions could go on strike (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Griffin said: “Over half of local government workers earn below £25,000 a year and the current offer doesn’t even bring the lowest paid up to £10 per hour.”

He said the Scottish Government had intervened in pay negotiations for NHS workers and teacher despite not being their direct employers.

Ms Forbes said the local government pay negotiations were between Cosla and the trade unions.

She said: “We have continued to do everything that we can to ensure that there is a fair settlement for local authorities despite the challenges of the pandemic and the constrained fiscal position.

“I will continue to engage and would hope that progress can be made to avert industrial action but also to ensure that there is a fair pay deal.”

Mr Griffin then said the industrial action in November could be the beginning of a “long winter” of school closures and disruption to waste and recycling services.

Ms Forbes said frontline workers were “critically important”, saying the Scottish public sector pay deal was “far fairer” than south of the border.

She said: “I sincerely hope that a resolution is found through the SJC (Scottish Joint Council), which is obviously based on negotiations between the trade unions and Cosla.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal