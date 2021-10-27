Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No large Covid clusters found in Scottish student halls this year

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 3:21 pm
Large numbers of students had to self-isolate last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Large numbers of students had to self-isolate last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

No large clusters of coronavirus infections were found in university accommodation as students returned this year, a study has found.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said 902 Covid-19 cases were found in student hall postcodes between August 2 and October 10, less than 0.4% of cases in Scotland.

During the same period in 2020, a total of 1,799 were recorded in student hall postcodes, making up 8% of cases.

There were several significant outbreaks in student accommodation last year, forcing many to self-isolate.

In its weekly Covid-19 statistical report, PHS examined data around the start of the current academic year.

Glasgow and Edinburgh made up the bulk of the university cases, though individual postcodes did not exceed five cases in any given week.

There were eight cases at Murano Street Student Village in Glasgow and 17 at Pollok Halls in Edinburgh, far lower than in 2020.

The study noted that a higher number of PCR tests were carried out this year.

It said: “In summary, compared with last year, a smaller number of cases were identified in postcodes associated with university accommodation during the period covering 2 August 2021 and 10 October 2021.

“In this period, while Glasgow and Edinburgh accounted for the majority of the Covid-19 cases in postcodes associated with university settings, no large clusters of cases were identified within an individual accommodation postcode.”

