Gender pay gap increased in Scotland last year, figures show

The gender pay gap in Scotland has increased, according to statistics.

The Office for National Statistics released its latest findings for the earnings of men and women in the UK.

In Scotland, the difference between earnings in all types of work was 11.6%, rising from 11.1% the previous year.

The findings are reached by subtracting the total earnings of men from the combined earnings of men and women.

The figures are for earnings in all jobs, not those for a man and a woman doing the same job.

The pay gap in full-time work increased in the past year from 3% to 3.6%.

The UK figure rose from 7% to 7.9%.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the pandemic had “turned back the clock” on gender equality.

“It’s distressing to see things getting worse and not better on gender equality in Scotland,” he said.

“The pandemic turned back the clock on gender equality and these figures prove it.

“Far too often, women are forced to sacrifice career progression for childcare responsibilities, because childcare costs effectively exclude parents from returning to work. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned so avidly on this.

“Yet somehow, the latest figures showed the number of two-year-olds getting to use funded options decreased.

“Economies built on inequality fail everyone. The Scottish Government must step up.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the latest figures “reflect the impact of the Covid pandemic”, adding, “there are longstanding structural and societal barriers that drive the gender pay gap and workplace inequality.

“Improving women’s position in the economy helps generate inclusive growth – having more inclusive workforces and closing the gender pay gap are important aspects of that.”

The spokesperson added: “The median gender pay gap for all employees is still below the pre-pandemic gap of 14.4% in 2019.

“In 2021, the pay gap for all employees in Scotland continues to be lower than the UK gap (11.6% v 15.4%).

“We will continue to tackle the pay gap and will take full consideration of the gendered impact and implications of coronavirus in re-opening the economy.”