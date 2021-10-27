Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gender pay gap increased in Scotland last year, figures show

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 5:09 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 7:19 pm
The figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The gender pay gap in Scotland has increased, according to statistics.

The Office for National Statistics released its latest findings for the earnings of men and women in the UK.

In Scotland, the difference between earnings in all types of work was 11.6%, rising from 11.1% the previous year.

The findings are reached by subtracting the total earnings of men from the combined earnings of men and women.

The figures are for earnings in all jobs, not those for a man and a woman doing the same job.

The pay gap in full-time work increased in the past year from 3% to 3.6%.

The UK figure rose from 7% to 7.9%.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the pandemic had “turned back the clock” on gender equality.

“It’s distressing to see things getting worse and not better on gender equality in Scotland,” he said.

“The pandemic turned back the clock on gender equality and these figures prove it.

“Far too often, women are forced to sacrifice career progression for childcare responsibilities, because childcare costs effectively exclude parents from returning to work. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned so avidly on this.

“Yet somehow, the latest figures showed the number of two-year-olds getting to use funded options decreased.

“Economies built on inequality fail everyone. The Scottish Government must step up.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the latest figures “reflect the impact of the Covid pandemic”, adding, “there are longstanding structural and societal barriers that drive the gender pay gap and workplace inequality.

“Improving women’s position in the economy helps generate inclusive growth – having more inclusive workforces and closing the gender pay gap are important aspects of that.”

The spokesperson added: “The median gender pay gap for all employees is still below the pre-pandemic gap of 14.4% in 2019.

“In 2021, the pay gap for all employees in Scotland continues to be lower than the UK gap (11.6% v 15.4%).

“We will continue to tackle the pay gap and will take full consideration of the gendered impact and implications of coronavirus in re-opening the economy.”

